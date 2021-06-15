Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of DNNGY stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 42,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.08. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

