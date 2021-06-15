Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.56. 382,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,886. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 63.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,195,000 after buying an additional 135,044 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

