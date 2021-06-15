PAC Protocol Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $98.99 million and $102,931.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,650,814,341 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

