PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.75 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.160–0.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of PD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,349. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

