Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.17 or 0.00777005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.27 or 0.07851753 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

