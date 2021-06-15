Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 159,310 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,310 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schneider National worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $245,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $277,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

SNDR opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

