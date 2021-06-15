Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,175 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5,870.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting stock opened at $140.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.