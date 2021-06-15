Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 148,995 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,690,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

