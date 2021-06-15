Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,359 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Century Communities stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

