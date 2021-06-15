Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Tops $17.33 on Top Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $10.19 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $17.33 or 0.00043313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00770071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.56 or 0.07803189 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

