Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSYTF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of PSYTF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 18,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

