Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Up to $14.47

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $15.22. Passage Bio shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1,636 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 559.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 42.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 181,452 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 44.6% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 338,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

