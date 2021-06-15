Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PGOL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 18,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
