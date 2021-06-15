Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PGOL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 18,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.