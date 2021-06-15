Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Decreased by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

PAYX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.30. 14,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

