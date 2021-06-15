Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $118.00 at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $112.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 180.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 654,804 shares valued at $70,539,619. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

