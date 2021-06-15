Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.77

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 10713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

