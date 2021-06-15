Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGRY. Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. 7,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.74. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

