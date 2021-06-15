Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 13th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PERI opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

