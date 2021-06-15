Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.13 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

