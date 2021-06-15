Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 17,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,348. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

