Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Simmons cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

