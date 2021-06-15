Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.
WOOF traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. 26,346,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
