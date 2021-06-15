Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. 26,346,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.