PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,447 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.