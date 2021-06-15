PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 113,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132,946. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

