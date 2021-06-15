PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 61.1% in May

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE GHY opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 824,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

