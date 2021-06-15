PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 61.1% in May

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE GHY opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
