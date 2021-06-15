Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

PSX opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

