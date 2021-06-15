Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Lowered to $84.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $6,949,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

