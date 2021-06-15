Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

