Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

