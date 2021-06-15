Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the May 13th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of PHT stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
