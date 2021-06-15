Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the May 13th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PHT stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

