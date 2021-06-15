PirateCash Hits One Day Volume of $2,580.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,580.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,892,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

