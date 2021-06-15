Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 17,320 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4,948.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after acquiring an additional 363,854 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,749,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,425,000 after purchasing an additional 186,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $118.66 and a one year high of $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

