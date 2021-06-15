Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,201 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, BRX Global LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BRX Global LP now owns 76,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $213.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

