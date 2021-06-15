Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,201 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, BRX Global LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BRX Global LP now owns 76,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BABA opened at $213.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
See Also: Gap Up Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.