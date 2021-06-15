Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

