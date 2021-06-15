Playgroundz (IOG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,165.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $2.10 million and $1,165.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00150279 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00182930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.00984170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.64 or 1.00138625 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

