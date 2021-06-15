Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.55 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $192,749.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00779103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.85 or 0.07857191 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.