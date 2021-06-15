Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 718,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

