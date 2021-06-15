PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $175.38 on Monday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

