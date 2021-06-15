PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

PPL stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.8% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

