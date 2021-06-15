Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of The GEO Group worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 268,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 242,982 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GEO opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

