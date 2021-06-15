Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,521 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 401.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 80,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 64,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

