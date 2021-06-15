Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.97 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $39.97 million and $1.06 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00039764 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039923 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,755,005,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,914,949 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

