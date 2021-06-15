Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.