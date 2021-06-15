Propy (PRO) Price Tops $0.49

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Propy has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $173,261.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00777034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00084598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.27 or 0.07866837 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars.

