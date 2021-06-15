Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Ameriprise Financial worth $167,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $254.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.67 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.79 and a 52-week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

