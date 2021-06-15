Prudential Financial Inc. Has $84.93 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $84,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.