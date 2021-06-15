Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $113,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,874,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,593,000 after buying an additional 179,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 139,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,946,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,664. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

