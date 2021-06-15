Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $132,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after buying an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

