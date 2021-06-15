Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,888,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200,145 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $103,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $82,781,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

