Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 383,253 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,570,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $156,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

